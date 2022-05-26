Davos Briefs: Switzerland to host meeting on Ukraine

Switzerland to host meeting on Ukraine

Switzerland has invited leaders from scores of countries and international organisations to a July conference on rebuilding Ukraine, said President Ignazio Cassis.

As well as pledging funds for reconstruction, "the conference will be about reforms that can still be implemented in the present situation" of continued fighting against the Russian invasion, he said in Davos on Tuesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ukraine war may be start of WWIII: Soros

Billionaire financier George Soros said Russia's invasion of Ukraine might have been the beginning of World War III, so the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces.

The 91-year-old legendary hedge fund manager cast the war as part of a broader struggle between open societies and closed societies such as China and Russia.

"The invasion may have been the beginning of the Third World War and our civilisation may not survive it," he said in Davos, according to a text of his speech released by his office.

REUTERS

Sweden, Finland woo Turkey over Nato

Swedish and Finnish delegations were to meet Turkish officials yesterday hoping to clear up differences with Ankara which opposes their applications to join Nato, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said.

"We are sending our delegations to visit Ankara from both Sweden and Finland," Mr Haavisto told World Economic Forum attendees on Tuesday.

Sweden and Finland applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nato member Turkey has blocked the applications, with Ankara accusing the Nordic countries, in particular Sweden, of harbouring outlawed Kurdish militants as well as supporters of a US-based preacher wanted over a failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE