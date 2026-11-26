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An 18-year-old man has been arrested and remanded in custody over the Nov 23 hacking incident in Denmark, which follows a similar incident two months earlier when the data of 8.8 million people was illegally accessed.

COPENHAGEN – Hackers have accessed the personal information of 11,000 people from Denmark’s national registry and an 18-year-old has been arrested, the authorities said on Nov 26, two months after another huge data hack.

The Danish authorities said they had updated and modernised security systems since the early October attack, when the data of 8.8 million people was illegally accessed.

Despite that “the administration of the Civil Registration System (CPR) has discovered a new security breach”, the Digital Affairs Ministry said.

“Unauthorised third parties have accessed the CPR data of 11,000 people,” it said, adding that the breach was detected on Nov 23.

The incident “was stopped thanks to a new technical monitoring system for consultations, introduced after the first incident”.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and remanded in custody “for having, without authorisation, accessed the Civil Registration System, where he managed to retrieve 11,000 identification numbers”, police said in a statement.

The perpetrators of the October hack have not been identified yet.

But in October, an unidentified person contacted Danish newspaper Politiken in English via an encrypted messaging service and claimed responsibility.

The supposed hacker said they had found an entry point into the register within a few hours by using the login credentials of a former employee of a small Danish company.

They said the employee’s password was 123456.

In September, the Civil Security Agency raised the threat level for cyberattacks against Denmark to “high”.

There has been a surge in cyberattacks, notably targeting supermarket refrigeration systems.

There has also been a series of false bomb threats against schools and planes across Europe, which could potentially be part of a hybrid warfare campaign.

That theory has not been confirmed, however, due to a lack of evidence. AFP