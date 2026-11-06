Danish police investigate renewed threats at Copenhagen airport

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COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 - Danish police said on Friday they are investigating threats directed at air traffic in Copenhagen airport but said their immediate assessment was there had not been any danger to passengers.

Hoax bomb threats disrupted dozens of passenger flights across Europe on Thursday, forcing unplanned landings by some planes and prompting fighter jets to escort or intercept others, in a dramatic escalation after an initial wave earlier this week.

"We are once again at Copenhagen Airport today in connection with threats directed at air traffic," Copenhagen Police said in a statement. "We are now investigating the incident and have a visible presence at the airport."

They declined to provide further details.

Copenhagen Airport in an emailed statement confirmed the police presence and said the airport was "operating normally". A spokesperson declined to comment further.

On Thursday, a military bomb disposal unit searched two planes at Denmark's biggest airport following a threat, but did not find any devices. REUTERS