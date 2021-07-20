Dance, drink, hug: London clubbers cheer end of curbs

LONDON • Clubbers flocked to one of the first rule-free live music events in London since the pandemic began, dancing through the night and rejoicing in human interaction as England lifted most of its Covid-19 restrictions.

Britain, which has one of the world's highest death tolls from Covid-19, is facing a new wave of cases, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted most restrictions at midnight yesterday on what has been dubbed "Freedom Day".

Epidemiologists are generally sceptical that lifting curbs is the right thing to do, but many young British people have had enough, after more than 11/2 years of lockdowns, saying they crave a party.

"I have not been allowed to dance for like what seems like forever," said Ms Georgia Pike, 31, at the Oval Space in Hackney, east London. "I want to dance, I want to hear live music, I want the vibe of being at a gig, of being around other people."

There was, however, also clear concern about a wave of new infections. Some 101,500 cases were recorded across the UK over the weekend - more than in Indonesia, the current Covid-19 epicentre.

"I am so excited, but it's mixed with a sense of impending doom," said Mr Gary Cartmill, 26, outside the "00:01" event organised to celebrate the return of live music.

Inside the club, revellers, some with pints in their hands, some simply elated by the music, danced through the night. Many hugged, some kissed, a few wore masks.

After rushing to vaccinate its population faster than most other European countries, Mr Johnson's government is betting that England can reopen as fully vaccinated people are less likely to get seriously ill with Covid-19.

Promoters of the event, Mr Rob Broadbent and Mr Max Wheeler-Bowden, put up a video of themselves getting a Covid-19 test. They urged those told to isolate to do so.

They said they lost money on the event because fewer people than expected attended.

The British appear split on the restrictions. Some want tough rules to continue as they fear the virus will keep killing people, but others have chafed at the most onerous restrictions in peacetime history.

Owners of businesses - including nightclubs, travel companies and the hospitality industry - have been desperate to reopen the economy while many students and young people have quietly disregarded the most onerous rules.

COLD COMFORT If we don't do it now, then we'll be opening up in the autumn, the winter months, when the virus has the advantage of the cold weather. PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, explaining his "Freedom Day" proclamation in a video message filmed on Sunday.

Performers say the lockdown has been tough. Mr James Cox, lead singer of Crows, a post-punk band playing at The Oval Space, said the last time he had performed live was Halloween last October.

"I had a bit of apprehension I was not going to like it because it's been so long," he said. "As soon as I stood on that stage and started soundchecking, I was like, oh yeah I do love this. This is my passion."

Mr Johnson's big day was marred by "pingdemic chaos" as a National Health Service app ordered hundreds of thousands to self-isolate - prompting warnings supermarket shelves could soon be emptied.

"If we don't do it now we've got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it?" the Prime Minister said just hours after he was forced to abandon plans to dodge a 10-day quarantine. A spokesman said Mr Johnson tested negative yesterday, having been a close contact of Health Secretary Sajid Javid who tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday.

"This is the right moment but we've got to do it cautiously. We've got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there," Mr Johnson said.

Britain has more than 128,000 Covid-19 deaths, the seventh highest toll in the world, and is forecast to have more new daily infections than it did at the height of its second wave earlier this year.

