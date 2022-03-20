Damaged buildings tower over uncollected bodies in Mariupol

MARIUPOL • Daily life in Mariupol is now a series of harrowing escapes from bomb blasts and basic survival rituals, amid rubble lying everywhere.

Uncollected corpses wrapped in blankets, coats or any available covering lie in courtyards cleared of debris. Those killed are often buried in common graves.

All around are blackened shells of the sprawling tower blocks typical of Soviet-era dwellings. Twisted metal on balconies, shattered windows, wood, metal and other wreckage scattered between buildings and in streets.

About 400,000 people have been trapped in Ukraine's port city on the Sea of Azov for more than two weeks, sheltering from heavy bombardment that severed central supplies of electricity, heating and water.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday its forces were "tightening the noose" around Mariupol and fighting had reached the centre of the south-eastern city.

With no running water or heating, women crouch around makeshift barbecues to cook whatever food they can find. As spring approaches, there is no longer any snow to melt for drinking water.

Officials in Mariupol said 2,500 people have died since Russian forces poured across the Ukraine border on Feb 24.

Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said around 35,000 had managed to leave the city in recent days, on foot or in convoys of private cars during the rare moments when Russian shelling subsides.

Those left behind occasionally verge on despair - the cold and the anxiety taking their toll. "I feel terrible. I don't want to blame anyone, but I'm disgusted and scared. And I'm cold," said one woman, Olga, who wore a pink hat under a hoodie and a big coat. "I just don't have any words. I wasn't ready for my life to become like this."

Mariupol is seen as a strategic prize for Russia to create a bridge between Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, and two separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

Out in a courtyard, groups of men milled about aimlessly, surveying the shattered buildings.

Around them lay bodies. The only identifying markers are scraps of paper, appended to makeshift crosses, each bearing a name and a date of birth and death. And no indication as to when they will be collected.

