Czechs protesting against Covid-19 curbs in Prague clash with riot police

A riot police officer in a face-off with a protester during a rally in Prague on Sunday against social distancing rules and government measures to stem the spread of Covid-19. The Czech Republic faces Europe's worst spread of the disease.
A riot police officer in a face-off with a protester during a rally in Prague on Sunday against social distancing rules and government measures to stem the spread of Covid-19. The Czech Republic faces Europe's worst spread of the disease.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    4 min ago

PRAGUE • Hundreds of demonstrators clashed with riot police in Prague on Sunday in a protest against social distancing rules and government measures such as wearing face masks to stem the most acute spread of Covid-19 in Europe.

Police used tear gas, water cannon and an armoured personnel carrier to disperse the crowd of some 2,000 protesters who assembled at the city's Old Town Square.

Some people, mostly hockey and football fans, refused to leave after the authorities ended the demonstration, and used small explosive devices against the officers.

About 100 people were arrested after the protest, and 20 people were injured.

The rally was legal on the conditions that there would not be more than 500 people and that protesters followed social distancing rules and wore face masks.

The protesters who violated the government rules should be punished "harshly", Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis wrote in a Facebook post.

In a separate post, Mr Babis urged people to stay at home as much as possible as this week would be key in the country's fight against the renewed outbreak.

The Czech Republic, which was one of Europe's most successful nations in handling the pandemic in the spring, is now facing the continent's worst spread of Covid-19.

The government has shut schools, restaurants and bars, and mandated the wearing of face masks in public spaces.

BLOOMBERG

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 20, 2020, with the headline 'Czechs protesting against Covid-19 curbs in Prague clash with riot police'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 