Czech Republic sees record daily virus cases

PRAGUE • The Czech Republic reported 22,479 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, the highest tally recorded in the country of 10.7 million since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed yesterday.

The daily figure represented a 54 per cent jump from a week earlier and surpassed a previous record of 17,778 infections in January.

The soaring figures come as infections are on the rise in a number of European countries, including the Czech Republic's neighbours Austria, Germany and Slovakia.

Czechs have had to observe relatively light restrictions in the latest Covid-19 wave compared with previous ones, with the government pledging no school closures or lockdowns, and promoting vaccination.

People have to show negative Covid-19 tests or vaccination certificates to enter restaurants and bars, and are required to wear masks inside.

The government has resisted tightening rules while in transition to a new administration that is expected to take office in the coming weeks, but the worsening situation in hospitals has made it consider tighter restrictions for unvaccinated people.

The government was due to discuss various options today.

The Czech Republic's vaccination rate has lagged behind those of other countries, with 57.6 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, versus a European Union average of 64.9 per cent.

