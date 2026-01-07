Cyprus assumes EU presidency with Ukraine's Zelenskiy attending

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NICOSIA, Jan 7 - Cyprus assumed the European Union’s rotating presidency on Wednesday, starting its term with a meeting attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

A ceremony later in Nicosia marking the start of its six-month term will include Middle Eastern leaders, including Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, highlighting the ambition of the east Mediterranean island to serve as a bridge between Europe and the region.

Zelenskiy was welcomed at the presidential palace by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. "We hope that during your presidency a lot of steps (can be taken) forward, closer to membership in the EU," Zelenskiy told Christodoulides in a brief chat before television cameras.

The meeting, he added, would provide an opportunity to discuss details of a meeting in Paris on Tuesday, where the United States backed a broad coalition of Ukraine's allies in vowing to provide security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire to support the country if Russia attacks again.

Cyprus, which traditionally had close political and cultural ties with Russia, has fully backed sanctions on Moscow, with many on the island drawing parallels between Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Turkey's invasion of north Cyprus in 1974 after a brief coup engineered by the military then ruling Greece.

Zelenskiy's presence was seen as a political sign of continued EU backing for Kyiv as its war with Russia enters a fifth year.

"Cyprus reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. As a country that still lives with the consequences of illegal invasion and ongoing military occupation, we fully understand what is at stake," Christodoulides wrote in a post on X after meeting Zelenskiy.

"Ukraine will be a central priority of our Presidency, and will work to ensure sustained support at all levels," he said.

Zelenskiy later met Cyprus Greek Orthodox Archbishop Georgios, who heads one of the oldest independent Christian churches worldwide. Despite internal dissent, Georgios' church has voiced support for the independence of the Church of Ukraine away from the sphere of Moscow. REUTERS