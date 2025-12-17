Cyberattack on French interior ministry's email servers compromised more than 20 files

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

PARIS, Dec 17 - A cyberattack that hit the French interior ministry's email servers last week compromised at ‍least ​a few dozen files, Interior ‍Minister Laurent Nunez said on Wednesday, adding that the incident ​was ​more serious than initially thought.

Nunez had said on December 12 that there was no evidence to suggest ‍the servers had been seriously compromised.

"It's serious," he ​told Franceinfo radio on ⁠Wednesday.

"A few days ago, I said that we didn't know whether there had been any compromises or not. Now we ​know that there have been compromises, but we don't know the ‌extent of them."

The compromised ​files included criminal records.

There was no indication yet who carried out the attack.

Nunez said a judicial probe and administrative investigation were underway, and the National Commission for Information Technology and Civil Liberties (CNIL) has been ‍notified.

"I can tell you that there have not ​been millions of pieces of data extracted as of this ​morning (...), but I remain very cautious ‌about the level of compromise," he added. REUTERS