Straitstimes.com header logo

Cyberattack on French interior ministry's email servers compromised more than 20 files

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

Follow topic:

PARIS, Dec 17 - A cyberattack that hit the French interior ministry's email servers last week compromised at ‍least ​a few dozen files, Interior ‍Minister Laurent Nunez said on Wednesday, adding that the incident ​was ​more serious than initially thought.

Nunez had said on December 12 that there was no evidence to suggest ‍the servers had been seriously compromised.

"It's serious," he ​told Franceinfo radio on ⁠Wednesday.

"A few days ago, I said that we didn't know whether there had been any compromises or not. Now we ​know that there have been compromises, but we don't know the ‌extent of them."

The compromised ​files included criminal records.

There was no indication yet who carried out the attack.

Nunez said a judicial probe and administrative investigation were underway, and the National Commission for Information Technology and Civil Liberties (CNIL) has been ‍notified.

"I can tell you that there have not ​been millions of pieces of data extracted as of this ​morning (...), but I remain very cautious ‌about the level of compromise," he added. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.