Cyber warfare rife in Ukraine, but impact stays in shadows

PARIS - Hackings, network sabotage and other cyber warfare campaigns are being intensely deployed by both sides as Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on, though the covert operations have not proved decisive on the battlefield - at least so far.

Western allies initially feared a tsunami of cyber attacks against Ukraine's military command and critical infrastructure, hindering its ability to resist the Russian forces pouring across its borders.

As at mid-September, the Cyber Peace Institute, a non-governmental organisation based in Switzerland, counted nearly 450 attacks - roughly 12 a week - carried out by 57 different entities on either side since the invasion was launched in February.

Yet with European and American help, Kyiv has largely withstood the high-tech onslaught.

"Large-scale cybe rattacks have indeed occurred, but it's generally agreed that they have clearly failed to produce the 'shock and awe' effect some predicted," according to Mr Alexis Rapin, a researcher at the University of Quebec.

Writing for the strategic studies site Le Rubicon, he said the most devastating attacks often take months or even years to plan and execute, "making it very difficult to synchronise them with a conventional military campaign."

Another factor may be the massive help Ukraine has had from its allies, including software and expertise to protect its systems as well as counterattacks that may be hampering Moscow's cyber strategy.

"Russia has been under constant cyber assault over the last few months from an international coalition of volunteer, non-governmental hacking organisations, the most prominent being the 'Anonymous' movement," said Mr Arnault Barichella, a researcher at the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris.

While it remains unclear how effective these "spontaneous" attacks have been, "Russia simply underestimated Ukraine's cyber resilience, in the same way that it underestimated the country's armed forces", he wrote in a recent report.

Hybrid war

Nonetheless, the war on Europe's eastern flank offers on-the-ground proof that cyber assaults will be part and parcel of 21st century armed conflicts.

Even before the first Russian tank rolled into Ukraine, hackers in mid-January launched the WhisperGate malware against around 70 Ukrainian government sites, followed by a distributed denial of service campaign that disrupted banks, radio stations and websites.

Moscow was then suspected of being behind the Hermetic Wiper virus that knocked out some 300 IT systems in Ukraine, while hackers targeted the Viasat satellite operator to deactivated thousands of internet modems.