'Crying all the time': Monkeypox patients reveal psychological scars

PARIS (AFP) - The monkeypox virus may cause intense pain, but the psychological scars of the illness can be just as devastating, say sufferers and those who are treating them.

"You do not come out unscathed from a disease that has hurt you so much... as well as the additional burden of discrimination," said Mr Corentin Hennebert, one of the first cases in France.

Since May, the virus has rapidly spread across the world, overwhelmingly among men who have sex with men, provoking fears of a repeat of the stigma faced by gay men seen during the AIDS epidemic.

Dr Nathan Peiffer-Smadja, an infectious disease specialist at the Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris, who has coordinated research on monkeypox patients, said the "psychological distress is linked to several aspects" of the disease.

Monkeypox can be very painful, particularly due to lesions which commonly appear on the genitals, anus or face.

The "after-effects, particularly aesthetic", are distressing for many who fear they could be left with long-lasting scars, Dr Peiffer-Smadja said.

Then there is the impact of being suddenly hit by "a disease people had never heard of" after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the three-week monkeypox isolation period reviving bad memories of lockdowns.

A small number of patients can develop internal lesions, particularly inside the anus, which can be "extremely painful", Dr Peiffer-Smadja said.

'End of their tether'

That was unfortunately the cases for Mr Hennebert.

"I constantly had the impression that razor blades were being thrust into me - I can't think of any other comparison, (the pain) was so strong," the 27-year-old told AFP.

Before he was given the powerful painkiller tramadol, he lost seven kilos in just three days because he was not eating.

"All I could think about was the pain," he said.

"And I'm not the only one, others have contacted me to tell that they were at the end of their tether, that they were crying all the time."