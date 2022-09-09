King Charles greets public outside Buckingham as crowds gather to mourn Queen Elizabeth

LONDON - Britain’s King Charles shook hands with dozens of members of the public outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, as emotional well-wishers snapped pictures and greeted the new monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

King Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, stepped out of the royal car just outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in an unanticipated gesture as they arrived back in London from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the queen died.

The couple, dressed in black, were received by huge cheers and applause from a crowd of hundreds gathered outside the palace, television footage showed.

The King proceeded to shake hands with dozens of well-wishers and look at floral tributes to his mother for more than 10 minutes.

Several members of the public sang “God save the King” and one shouted “Love you Charles!”

One woman kissed King Charles’ hand, while another leaned over the security barrier to hug him and kiss his cheek. Several told him they were sorry for his loss, and he thanked them.

People gathered outside the palace pointed their phone cameras at King Charles as he walked past, flanked by security personnel. One security officer asked people to put their phones down as the king approached and simply enjoy the moment.

King Charles and Camilla then walked through the gates of the palace.

Thousands of people, from ordinary Britons to foreign tourists, have congregated outside royal residences earlier Friday to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth, speaking of their shock and sadness at her death but praising a woman who had been part of their lives for so many years.

Many laid flowers outside Buckingham Palace in London, Windsor Castle just outside the capital, and Balmoral in the Highlands of Scotland, the piles growing higher as the day went on.

"It's not as if it wasn't expected but it's a shock. It's just she was such a rock, wasn't she, for so long really," said Deborah O'Brien, who was visiting Balmoral from Norfolk, in eastern England.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne, the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Her son is now King Charles III.

For many, it was hard to imagine the country without someone who had been a constant presence in their lives, through good times and bad.