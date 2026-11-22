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A woman places a candle during a protest over the death of 32-year-old Kristian Josip Peris in a psychiatric hospital, demanding accountability for those responsible and better regulation of treatments in hospitals, in Zagreb, Croatia, November 21, 2026. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB, Nov 21 - Thousands gathered in Croatia's capital on Saturday evening to protest over the death of 32-year-old Kristian Josip Peris in a psychiatric hospital, demanding accountability for those responsible and better regulation of treatments in hospitals.

Peris, a former athlete and coach, died on October 21 after being admitted to the clinic. His death sparked public outrage across Croatia after images and video from hospital surveillance cameras were published by local media.

The footage showed staff holding a pillow over the restrained patient.

"Kristian Josip Peris asked for help at the St. Ivan Jankomir clinic and during that hospitalization he passed away," the family lawyer Leon Zrnic said. "In the meantime, a surveillance video was released to the public and it was established that they had ... hit him, strangled him, that he had broken ribs, and as a result of that illegal procedure, he lost his life."

On Saturday evening people gathered in Ban Jelacic Square carrying candles and white pillows. Media reported that about 1,000 people gathered in the coastal town of Rijeka for the same reason, and held a protest march.

"I watched the video (the surveillance tape) and I was in shock to see that evil," Mirna Strugar, who attended the protest in Zagreb, said. "I hope this will never be repeated."

Croatian authorities have arrested several hospital employees as part of an investigation. Four medical technicians are under investigation on suspicion of the aggravated murder of a vulnerable person, while prosecutors have expanded inquiries to other staff who were present during the incident. REUTERS