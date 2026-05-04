Croatian police find bodies of four migrants near Slovene border, aid 15 others

SARAJEVO, May 4 - Police in Croatia on Monday said they had discovered the bodies of four migrants near the town of Karlovac, along with 15 more people, two of whom were in poor health and taken to a hospital.

The other 13 were taken to a nearby asylum centre, the police, who had been acting on a tip-off about a large group of migrants in the proximity of the town on Sunday, said in a statement.

The police determined that an unknown driver in a cargo vehicle dropped the group near the border with Slovenia and left, adding that the migrants had said they were subjected to "inhumane conditions" during the drive.

Further investigations and post-mortems will be undertaken to establish the cause of the four men's deaths and their identities, the police said, without giving any further details about the group.

Criminal gangs from across the Western Balkans are involved in human trafficking of migrants from Asia and the Middle East as they try to reach the European Union countries. REUTERS