Croatia switches to euro, enters borderless Europe club

ZAGREB - Croatia on Sunday switched to the euro and entered Europe’s passport-free zone - two major milestones for the country after joining the EU nearly a decade ago.

At midnight (2300 GMT on Saturday), the Balkan nation bid farewell to its kuna currency and became the 20th member of the eurozone.

It is the 27th nation in the passport-free Schengen zone, the world’s largest, which enables more than 400 million people to move freely around its members.

Experts say the adoption of the euro will help shield Croatia’s economy at a time when inflation is soaring worldwide after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent food and fuel prices through the roof.

But feelings among Croatians are mixed. While they welcome the end of border controls, some worry about the euro switch, with right-wing opposition groups saying it only benefits large countries such as Germany and France.

“We will cry for our kuna, prices will soar,” said Mr Drazen Golemac, a 63-year-old pensioner from Zagreb.

Many Croatians fear that the introduction of the euro will lead to a hike in prices, in particular that businesses will round up price points when they convert.

‘Elite club’

For tourist agency employee Marko Pavic, “Croatia joins an elite club.”

“The euro was already a value measure - psychologically it’s nothing new - while entry into Schengen is fantastic news for tourism,” he told AFP.

Use of the euro is already widespread in Croatia.

Croatians have long valued their most precious assets, such as cars and apartments, in euros, displaying a lack of confidence in the local currency.

About 80 per cent of bank deposits are denominated in euros and Zagreb’s main trading partners are in the eurozone.

Officials have defended the decision to join the eurozone and Schengen, with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic saying on Wednesday that they were “two strategic goals of a deeper EU integration”.