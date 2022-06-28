Criminal trial lawyers in Britain walk out over govt funding

LONDON • Britain's criminal trial lawyers went on strike yesterday in a long-running spat over government funding and fees that have collapsed in recent years.

It is the latest sector to show its unhappiness with the British government over a range of issues - from pay to working conditions.

Around 40,000 railway staff walked out last week in the largest rail strike in three decades. Teachers and National Health Service staff are also considering industrial action against a backdrop of rising inflation and low pay rises.

The Criminal Bar Association, which represents thousands of barristers in England and Wales, said that around 80 per cent of its members supported the walkout that will target 14 days of strike action over the next month.

A large group of barristers and supporters gathered outside Old Bailey - the country's most famous criminal court - yesterday to stand in protest against low pay and poor conditions.

"We may wear a uniform but we're not a privileged species, we're the poor cousins of the justice system," Mr Jo Sidhu, chair of the association, said in a speech outside the court, flanked by barristers in powdered horse-hair wigs and gowns.

The lawyers are taking action against repeated government cuts of the legal aid budget and a record backlog of court cases. Pay for criminal barristers has also fallen and many are being forced to leave the profession. They are demanding a substantial increase in fees.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the strikes were "regrettable" and that the lawyers' actions "will only delay justice for victims". He urged them to accept the offer of a 15 per cent increase in fees.

During the strikes, barristers said they will not accept new cases.

Earnings from legal aid fell by 23 per cent in one year over the coronavirus pandemic, and more than 80 per cent of their members were forced into personal debt, according to the union. Junior barristers earn a median income of £12,220 (S$20,800) a year - below minimum wage, they said.

