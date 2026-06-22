Crimea suspends children's summer camps as Ukraine strikes squeeze fuel supplies

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MOSCOW, June 22 - Russian-held Crimea, a popular tourism destination, suspended children's summer camps and tourist activities until September 1, its governor said on Monday, as the peninsula reels from a fuel crisis due to Ukrainian attacks on its supply routes.

Supplies of fuel and other products to Crimea have become strained as Ukraine has targeted both sea routes and supply roads from the north.

Availability of gasoline and diesel in Russia, the world's third-largest oil producer, has also been undermined by Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, including in Moscow.

Fuel stations in Crimea halted all fuel sales to individuals and businesses from Sunday, including cash, non-cash and voucher purchases.

Governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Monday that the closing of children's camps was in the interests of public security.

"Please be understanding of the established restrictions," Aksyonov wrote on Telegram.

So far, there has been no public outrage over the fuel shortages in Russia, where protests are largely restricted during what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

"I don't have enough (fuel), so we'll drive less, use public transport, bicycle or walk," said Alexei, a resident of Sevastopol in Crimea. He did not provide his last name.

RUSSIA'S OUTPUT, EXPORTS DOWN

Russia's fuel production and exports have been declining due to Ukraine's drone attacks.

Russia lost about 25% of gasoline output last week, compared with the daily average in June 2025, with a drop to some 90,000 metric tons (765,000 barrels) per day, industry sources said.

According to LSEG data and market sources, Russia's seaborne oil products exports fell 15% month on month to about 3.3 million metric tons in the first half of June, hit by unplanned refinery maintenance after repeated drone attacks.

Authorities in numerous regions, including Lipetsk, Rostov, Tatarstan, Voronezh — all in the European part of Russia — and in far eastern Khabarovsk and east Siberia's Irkutsk, have reported fuel supply disruptions or a lack of certain types of gasoline and diesel. They have also spoken of limits on fuel sales.

Moscow authorities said the petrol situation in and around the capital was normal, but the federal anti-monopoly watchdog has asked a major retailer why it had hiked prices for the most popular grade of gasoline. REUTERS