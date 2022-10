MOSCOW - Repairs to the bridge between the annexed Crimean peninsula and southern Russia, which was damaged in an explosion on Saturday, are to be finished by July 2023, a document published on the Russian government's website said.

The Crimea bridge, a showcase project of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule, was damaged in a blast that Russia has blamed on Ukraine.

Some Ukrainian officials celebrated the incident, but Kyiv has not claimed reponsibility. REUTERS