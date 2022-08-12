Crimea blasts may be sign Kyiv can strike longer-range targets

KYIV • Satellite pictures released yesterday showed devastation at a Russian airbase in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war.

Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs showed three near-identical craters where buildings at Russia's Saki Air Base had been struck with apparent precision.

The base, on the south-west coast of Crimea, had suffered extensive fire damage, with the burnt-out husks of at least eight destroyed warplanes clearly visible.

Russia has denied aircraft were damaged and said explosions seen at the base on Tuesday were accidental. The Saki base near the city of Novofedorivka is about 320km from the nearest Ukrainian military position.

An attack on a target in Crimea, which Russia has transformed over eight years of occupation into a bristling military hub, would represent an expansion of Ukraine's military reach since the invasion began in February.

Although fighting has raged for weeks in southern Ukraine, including near Europe's largest nuclear plant, Crimea's distance and defences have kept it far from Ukrainian attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia lost nine fighter aircraft in the Crimea blasts.

"In just one day, the occupiers lost 10 combat aircraft, nine in Crimea and one more in the direction of Zaporizhzhia," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation on Wednesday.

More Russian armoured vehicles, ammunition warehouses and logistics routes were also destroyed, he said.

Ukraine has not said exactly how the attack was carried out.

"Officially, we are not confirming or denying anything; there are numerous scenarios for what might have happened... bearing in mind that there were several epicentres of explosions at exactly the same time," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters in a message.

Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014, uses the peninsula as the base for its Black Sea fleet and as the main supply route for its invasion forces occupying southern Ukraine, where Kyiv is planning a counter-offensive in coming weeks.

The Institute for the Study of War think tank said Ukrainian officials were framing the Crimea strike as "the start of Ukraine's counter-offensive in the south, suggesting that the Ukrainian military expects intense fighting in August and September that could decide the outcome of the next phase of the war".

Some Ukrainian officials have been quoted suggesting the airbase might have been sabotaged by infiltrators.

But the near identical impact craters and simultaneous explosions appear to indicate it was hit by a volley of weapons capable of evading Russian defences.

The base is well beyond the range of advanced rockets that Western countries acknowledge sending to Ukraine so far, but within range of more powerful versions that Kyiv has sought.

Ukraine also has anti-ship missiles which could theoretically be used to hit targets on land.

Crimean officials have declared a state of emergency and said at least one person was killed and more than a dozen wounded, with hundreds moved into shelters.

More than 60 apartment buildings were damaged, along with 20 stores and other buildings, officials said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the episode was caused by the explosion of stockpiled ordnance for warplanes at the base.

The statement did not mention Ukraine or its military.

Russia has doubled the number of air strikes on Ukraine's military positions and civilian infrastructure compared with the previous week, Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov said yesterday.

"The enemy's planes and helicopters avoid flying into the range of our air defences, and therefore the accuracy of these strikes is low," he told a news conference.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES