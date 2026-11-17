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Nineteen crew members were rescued from the Gas Husky. At least 14 merchant ships have been hit by drones in the Black Sea off Romania and Bulgaria since early October, leaving more than 30 sailors dead or missing.

SOFIA - A ship carrying liquefied petroleum gas was struck in the Black Sea on Nov 17, Bulgarian authorities and the vessel’s management company said, the latest in a spate of incidents thought to be fallout from the Ukraine war.

Nineteen crew members were rescued from the Gas Husky, the Bulgarian defence ministry said in a statement.

“The vessel was struck early this morning while sailing in the Black Sea, within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone,” the ship’s Greek management company Stealth Maritime said, without specifying what it had been struck by.

At least 14 merchant ships have been hit by drones in the Black Sea off Romania and Bulgaria since early October, leaving more than 30 sailors dead or missing.

Romania and Bulgaria have both pointed the finger at Russia over the attacks, though Bulgaria has underlined that there is no proof of who was behind them.

According to the Bulgarian transport ministry, the Gas Husky disappeared from radar shortly after midnight and its distress beacon was triggered at 8.02am (2.02pm in Singapore) about 50 nautical miles east of Byala.

The gas carrier, sailing under the Liberian flag, was transporting 3,400 tonnes of LPG from Egypt to Romania, with 19 Filipino sailors on board, the ministry said.

The incident comes just one day after another cargo ship, the Betul 8, capsized off Bulgaria after what rescued crew members described as a drone strike.

The Bulgarian transport ministry said 12 sailors were rescued from the Betul 8, which was carrying bulk wheat from Romania to Egypt. AFP