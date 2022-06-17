Crackdown on US candy stores in Oxford Street

LONDON • Westminster's new Labour council is cracking down on over 30 American candy stores that it has accused of failing to pay US$9.5 million (S$13.3 million) in business rates.

These stores have been doing business for months along Britain's most important thoroughfare - Oxford Street - selling variations of Sour Patch Kids to Twinkies and assorted sugar-saturated breakfast cereals.

Some stores have been charging customers over US$50 for packets of candy and offering other items that include vaping oils and foreign exchange.

They have been accused of selling out-of-date food, counterfeit "Wonka" bars and sex novelty sweets.

Yet, these US-themed sweet shops may be behind a deeper malaise.

The BBC reported that the Westminster City Council is investigating 36 stores for allegedly failing to pay the correct business rates.

This week, the council seized about US$573,000 worth of fake and illegal goods, including vaping oils that contained excessive levels of nicotine.

Councillor Adam Hug told the BBC the stores were "a threat to the status" of Oxford Street, describing them as "far from regular and legitimate businesses".

A spokesman said "very few" of the shops were "serving sufficient customers to be commercially viable".

Business rates in Oxford Street for such a store can top US$800,000 a year,

"Instead, we believe that these properties are used to avoid business rate bills and possibly commit other offences," he said.

Mr Hug, leader of the Westminster City Council, said the shops "are not only an eyesore; they are a threat to the status and value of what is supposed to be the nation's premier shopping street".

He accused building owners of "turning a blind eye to those who sublet them".

"This needs to stop and we will be stepping up pressure on landlords to make it clear they are responsible for Oxford Street being overrun with these kinds of stores," he said.

"The people selling overpriced and often out-of-date sweets are cheating the UK taxpayer and very often swindling their customers into the bargain."

The Westminster City Council recently wrote to 28 freeholders "urging them to consider the impact of US sweet shops in Oxford Street", the BBC reported.

Its officers are currently taking action to enforce against properties under various civil proceedings, including planning enforcement action where the premises are advertising illegally.

The issue relates to empty shops, where the freeholder or long leaseholder would normally have to pay business rates on an empty store but can pass on these rates to an occupier.

The freeholder or long leaseholder allegedly lets to an intermediary company or person, who in turn lets to the candy stores, usually on licences.

The candy stores allegedly occupy the premises on a minimal rent and employ staff on minimal wages. And as tenants occupying on licences, it can be difficult to establish the identity of the business owners who should be paying the business rates.

Closing the candy stores, though, will add to the multiple vacancies in Oxford Street.

The street has lost department stores Marks & Spencer, Debenhams and House of Fraser, while John Lewis is downsizing.

For Oxford Street, in many ways this is the culmination of the problems of multiple real estate ownership and poor management of a thoroughfare that has become a disparate mess far less than the sum of its parts.

The flagship Topshop closed amid the fast fashion retailer's collapse.

New players are coming in, such as Ikea, Adidas and Sports Direct. But that is not stemming Oxford Street's decline.