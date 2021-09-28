Covid-19 has cut life expectancy by the most since WWII: Study

LONDON • The Covid-19 pandemic reduced life expectancy in 2020 by the largest amount since World War II, according to a study published yesterday by Oxford University, with the life expectancy of American men dropping by more than two years.

Life expectancy fell by more than six months compared with 2019 in 22 of the 29 countries analysed in the study, which spanned Europe, the United States and Chile. There were reductions in life expectancy in 27 of the 29 countries overall.

Only Denmark and Norway, which have excelled at controlling their virus outbreaks, avoided drops in life expectancy across both sexes.

Before the pandemic, life expectancy at birth had continuously increased in most countries for generations.

Covid-19 though "triggered a global mortality crisis", the magnitude of which has not been witnessed since World War II in western Europe or the break up of the Soviet Union in eastern Europe, said the researchers of the study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

There have been nearly five million reported deaths caused by the coronavirus so far, a Reuters tally shows.

The study is the first to use an extensive collection of demographic data from 29 countries representing most of Europe, Chile and the US, to examine the impact of the pandemic on life expectancy in 2020, said lead researcher Jose Manuel Aburto, the Newton International Fellow in the department of sociology at Oxford, and his co-authors.

The impact of Covid-19 on lifespans may be even greater in less developed countries that were not included in the research.

"The fact that our results highlight such a large impact that is directly attributable to Covid-19 shows how devastating a shock it has been for many countries," said Dr Ridhi Kashyap, co-lead author of the paper.

There were greater drops in life expectancy for men than women in most countries, with the largest decline in American men, who saw life expectancy drop by 2.2 years relative to 2019.

Overall, men had more than a year shaved off in 15 countries, compared with women in 11 countries. That wiped out the progress on mortality that had been made in the previous 5.6 years.

In the US, the rise in mortality was mainly among those of working age and those under 60 years of age, while in Europe, deaths among people aged over 60 contributed more significantly to the increase in mortality.

Dr Kashyap appealed to more countries, including low-and middle-income nations, to make mortality data available for further studies. "We urgently call for the publication and availability of more disaggregated data to better understand the impacts of the pandemic globally," she said.

There is evidence of potential lingering harm from long-Covid and delayed care for other illnesses, compounded by the health effects of widening inequality from the pandemic's social and economic disruption. "The scars of the Covid-19 pandemic on population health may be longer-lasting," said the researchers of the paper.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG