Covid-19 cases in Europe surpass 100 million

PARIS • Europe has recorded more than 100 million coronavirus infections - over a third of all cases worldwide - since the start of the pandemic.

The continent has once again become the pandemic's epicentre, and is battling an upsurge of cases spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the virus.

More than 4.9 million of Europe's Covid-19 cases have been reported over the past seven days alone, with 17 out of 52 countries or territories beating their previous record of most cases in a single week.

France alone has recorded over a million new cases in the past week, 10 per cent of all positive cases it has ever reported.

On Saturday, it became the sixth country in the world - after the United States, India, Brazil, Britain and Russia - to report over 10 million infections.

The authorities reported 219,126 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in a row that France has recorded over 200,000 daily cases.

The seven-day moving average of new cases reached an all-time high of 157,651 - up nearly fivefold in a month. The death toll rose by 110 to 123,851, the 12th highest globally. The seven-day moving average of new daily deaths reached 186, a high since mid-May.

From today, wearing masks in public spaces in France is mandatory for children as young as six, versus 11 before. Some big cities, including Paris and Lyon, have also reimposed the wearing of masks in the street for everyone.

Globally, the countries with the highest ratio of infections per 100,000 inhabitants are all in Europe. Denmark fared worst with 2,045, followed by Cyprus with 1,969 and Ireland with 1,964, according to an Agence France-Presse tally based on official figures.

The region's coronavirus-related deaths are falling, however. Europe recorded an average of 3,413 Covid-19 deaths a day over the past week, a 7 per cent drop from the previous week. At its worst, the daily average was 5,735 in January last year.

Sixty-one per cent of Europeans are fully vaccinated, compared with 49 per cent worldwide.