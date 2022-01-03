Covid-19 cases in Europe surpass 100 million

PARIS • Europe has recorded more than 100 million coronavirus infections - over a third of all cases worldwide - since the start of the pandemic.
The continent has once again become the pandemic's epicentre, and is battling an upsurge of cases spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the virus.
More than 4.9 million of Europe's Covid-19 cases have been reported over the past seven days alone, with 17 out of 52 countries or territories beating their previous record of most cases in a single week.
France alone has recorded over a million new cases in the past week, 10 per cent of all positive cases it has ever reported.
On Saturday, it became the sixth country in the world - after the United States, India, Brazil, Britain and Russia - to report over 10 million infections.
The authorities reported 219,126 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in a row that France has recorded over 200,000 daily cases.
The seven-day moving average of new cases reached an all-time high of 157,651 - up nearly fivefold in a month. The death toll rose by 110 to 123,851, the 12th highest globally. The seven-day moving average of new daily deaths reached 186, a high since mid-May.
From today, wearing masks in public spaces in France is mandatory for children as young as six, versus 11 before. Some big cities, including Paris and Lyon, have also reimposed the wearing of masks in the street for everyone.
Globally, the countries with the highest ratio of infections per 100,000 inhabitants are all in Europe. Denmark fared worst with 2,045, followed by Cyprus with 1,969 and Ireland with 1,964, according to an Agence France-Presse tally based on official figures.
The region's coronavirus-related deaths are falling, however. Europe recorded an average of 3,413 Covid-19 deaths a day over the past week, a 7 per cent drop from the previous week. At its worst, the daily average was 5,735 in January last year.
Sixty-one per cent of Europeans are fully vaccinated, compared with 49 per cent worldwide.
In the Asia-Pacific, new Covid-19 cases in Australia stayed well over 30,000 even as testing slowed over the holiday weekend.
In the most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), hospitalisations - which the authorities are now tracking more closely than case numbers - jumped 18 per cent to 1,066 yesterday.
New infections in NSW dropped to 18,278 from 22,577 the day before, while Victoria state saw more than 7,000 cases and Queensland reported a record 3,587 cases.
There were five deaths in NSW and Victoria, bringing the national tally to almost 2,260 people.
In Malaysia, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday warned of a high possibility of the country facing an Omicron wave.
Some experts have argued that Omicron appears to cause less severe illness than the Delta variant, but is more infectious, he said.
If Covid-19 infections rise, Mr Khairy said, "definitely hospitalisation and ICU (intensive care unit) use will go up".
"The Health Ministry wants to avoid crippling the public health system. Strategy: Slow down Omicron," he wrote in a series of tweets.
His remarks came after the health director-general, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said that the national infectivity rate was 0.99 on Saturday, up from 0.98 the day before.
Malaysia reported 3,386 infections and 26 deaths on Saturday.
In India, Covid-19 infections rose sharply for a fifth straight day, with more than 27,000 new cases reported yesterday. The country's largest cities, including Delhi and the financial capital Mumbai, have seen a recent spike in cases, including those of the Omicron variant.
Although the number of active cases in Delhi has trebled in the past three days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that hospitalisations have not gone up.
"This means that most people who are coming down with (Covid-19) are not requiring hospital care. They are mild cases," Mr Kejriwal said. "Cases are going up but there is no reason to worry. There is no need to panic."
India starts a vaccination drive for teenagers aged 15 to 18 from today, and state governments were gearing up to administer doses at schools and hospitals and through special camps.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK