Covax programme for poor nations to fall 30% short of target

GENEVA • The global programme providing Covid-19 vaccines to poor countries is on course to fall nearly 30 per cent short of its previous goal of two billion shots this year, according to the international organisations running it.

The head of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, which sponsors the Covax programme along with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Unicef and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), has pleaded with rich countries to share more doses.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the organisations blamed the decision to cut Covax's target to 1.425 billion doses on a range of factors including export restrictions on the Serum Institute of India (SII), a major supplier.

Manufacturing problems at Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca as well as delays in the regulatory review of shots developed by US biotech firm Novavax and China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals also hurt supplies, they said.

"This is of course bad for the whole world as we've seen the dreadful consequences that take hold when the virus is left to roam unchecked," Gavi chief executive Seth Berkley told journalists in a briefing.

"We cannot afford further delays" while groups such as health care workers and the elderly still need protection in lower-income nations, he added.

The joint statement said the two billion dose milestone for Covax was now projected to be hit in the first quarter of next year.

Dr Berkley said countries that had met their domestic needs should forfeit further volumes they had secured.

Some rich countries are planning to administer third shots, over concerns that protection from the standard two-shot regimen is waning, but Dr Berkley said there was no scientific validation for the need for such widespread booster shots.

"If we had unlimited supplies of vaccines, we often use vaccines off label, we can use them in experimental fashions, but I think right now we need to stick to where they're needed," he added.

The WHO also said on Wednesday that low-income countries were ready to run effective Covid-19 vaccination campaigns and it was now down to manufacturers and rich countries to deliver the pledged doses to ease global health inequalities.

About 80 per cent of the 5.5 billion vaccine doses that have been administered globally went to high-and upper-middle income countries, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"We have heard excuses from manufacturers and some high-income countries about how low-income countries cannot absorb vaccines," Dr Tedros said, adding that almost all low-income countries have demonstrated an ability to run large-scale immunisation campaigns for polio, measles and other diseases.

"Because manufacturers have prioritised or been legally obliged to fulfil bilateral deals with rich countries willing to pay top dollar, low-income countries have been deprived of the tools to protect their people," he said.

WHO has set a target to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40 per cent of their population by the end of this year and Dr Tedros said deliveries to poorer nations need to be boosted for this to be achieved.

Dr Tedros said ministers of the 20 richest nations had assured him they would do everything to achieve the 40 per cent target this year.

"Now is time for true leadership, not empty promises," he added.

REUTERS