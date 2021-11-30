Couple who fled Dutch quarantine being held in 'forced isolation'

AMSTERDAM • A couple caught trying to escape quarantine in the Netherlands after testing positive for the coronavirus have been transferred to a hospital where they were being held in isolation, an official said yesterday.

The pair, a Spanish man and a Portuguese woman, had left the hotel where travellers who tested positive for the virus were staying after arriving at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport from South Africa.

"They have now been transferred to a hospital elsewhere in the Netherlands to ensure they are in isolation. They are now in so-called forced isolation," said Ms Petra Faber, spokesman for Haarlemmermeer municipality, where Schiphol is located, just outside of the Dutch capital Amsterdam.

"We don't know who tested positive for the new variant and we wouldn't say because of privacy," Ms Faber said.

The couple fled the hotel on Sunday and had boarded a plane to Spain when they were detained by military police at the airport, said Ms Faber.

They were among 61 out of the more than 600 passengers who arrived on two flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town last Friday and tested positive for Covid-19. At least 13 of those infected have the newly identified Omicron variant of the virus, the Dutch health authorities said on Sunday.

Security at the hotel has been increased to ensure that the quarantined guests remain in their rooms. The hotel is being guarded by regular police and military police.

The discovery of Omicron, dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation, has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccination and prolong the nearly two-year-old Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Dutch authorities are also seeking to contact and test about 5,000 other passengers who have travelled from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabwe.

In the Netherlands, tougher Covid-19 measures went into effect on Sunday to curb record daily infections of more than 20,000 and ease pressure on the country's hospitals.

REUTERS