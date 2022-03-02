Countries rush to get citizens out of Ukraine

BEIJING • China has started evacuating its citizens from Ukraine, joining other countries that are trying to extricate their nationals as Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

Some 600 Chinese students were evacuated on Monday from Kyiv and the southern port city of Odessa, reported the state-run Global Times newspaper. They travelled by bus to neighbouring Moldova, according to the report.

A further 1,000 Chinese nationals were slated to leave yesterday by heading towards Poland and Slovakia. China has said around 6,000 of its citizens were based in Ukraine for work and studies.

An Indian student was killed by shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv yesterday, with New Delhi stepping up demands for safe passage to evacuate its nationals. Indians make up around a quarter of the 76,000 foreign students in Ukraine - by far the largest number, according to Ukrainian government data.

New Delhi has evacuated around 4,000 Indians in the last month, but some 16,000 remain trapped since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, according to the latest data from India's foreign ministry.

Meanwhile, a repatriation flight from Romania carrying Israelis evacuated from Ukraine landed at Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv yesterday, reported the Times of Israel, to the teary relief of waiting relatives.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday that his office had helped 4,000 Israelis leave Ukraine since Russia invaded last week.

At Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday met nine Malaysians and two foreign dependants who had been evacuated from Ukraine.

They were evacuated through Poland, and flew into Malaysia from Doha in Qatar.

