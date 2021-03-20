Countries resume AstraZeneca jabs after EU agency deems it safe Coronavirus Vaccines

AMSTERDAM • Major European nations have announced plans to resume using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after European Union and British regulators moved to shore up confidence in the shot, saying its benefits outweigh the risks.

Reports of rare brain blood clots had prompted more than a dozen countries to suspend use of the shot, the latest challenge for the drugmaker's ambition to produce a "vaccine for the world".

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) "clear" conclusion on Thursday after investigating 30 cases of unusual blood disorders was that the vaccine's payoff in protecting people from coronavirus-related death or hospitalisation outweighs the possible risks.

But it said a link between blood clots in the brain and the shot could not be definitively ruled out.

"This is a safe and effective vaccine," EMA director Emer Cooke said. "If it were me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow."

Within hours, Germany said it would resume administering the shot. Health Minister Jens Spahn said suspending the vaccine roll-out, out of caution, had been the right call.

France is also restarting the use of the vaccine, with Prime Minister Jean Castex saying he would receive the shot himself yesterday.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy would do the same, and that his government's priority remained to inoculate as many people as quickly as possible.

But Denmark said it would hold off for now. It had been the first nation to suspend the vaccine's use.

Outside Europe, Canada also backed the shot, saying its health regulator had determined that the vaccine was not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots.

Australia welcomed the EMA's decision, with Health Minister Greg Hunt hailing the "great news".

The country had not halted the use of the vaccine, pointing to a lack of evidence that the doses caused any serious side effects.

Indonesia's food and drug agency yesterday said it had approved the vaccine's usage after reviewing the reports.

The country had earlier delayed administering the shot.

Many governments had said the decision to pause inoculations was out of an abundance of caution.

But experts have warned that political interference could undermine public confidence in inoculations as governments struggle to tame more infectious virus variants.

"We trust that, after the regulators' careful decisions, vaccinations can once again resume across Europe," said AstraZeneca chief medical officer Ann Taylor.

The EMA review covered 20 million people given the AstraZeneca shot in Britain and the European Economic Area, which links 30 European countries.

Safety concerns had led at least 13 European countries to stop administering the shot, slowing an already faltering inoculation campaign in the EU, which lags Britain and the United States.

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency earlier said it was investigating five cases of the rare brain blood clot that had been reported out of 11 million shots administered there.

It added that it would investigate reports of clots in the cerebral veins occurring together with lowered platelets soon after vaccination. But the agency said use of the vaccine should continue.

The AstraZeneca shot was among the first and cheapest of the Covid-19 vaccines to be developed and launched at volume, and is set to be the mainstay of vaccination programmes in much of the developing world.

"The EMA's (verdict) now provides clarity about the safety of this vaccine, which should now be (used) at a high rate after this safety stop, in order to efficiently prevent the actual risk, that is sometimes serious medical harm from Covid-19," said Dr Clemens Wendtner, head of infectious diseases at Munich clinic Schwabing.

The drugmaker's own review covering more than 17 million people, who have received its shot in the EU and Britain, found no evidence of a higher risk of blood clots.

The World Health Organisation this week also reaffirmed its support for the shot.

The EMA said it would update its guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine to include an explanation for patients about the potential risks and information for healthcare professionals.

The agency said it is in touch with regulators worldwide to keep tabs on the possible side effects of all Covid-19 vaccines.

