Corpses in Bucha are a monstrous forgery, says Kremlin

MOSCOW • The Kremlin said yesterday Western allegations that Russian forces committed war crimes by executing civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

Since Russian troops withdrew from towns and villages around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have been showing journalists corpses of what they say are civilians killed by Russian forces, destroyed houses and burnt-out cars. The West says the dead civilians are evidence of war crimes.

News agency Reuters saw dead bodies in the town of Bucha, but could not independently verify who was responsible for the killings.

"It is simply a well-directed - but tragic - show," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "It is a forgery aimed at denigrating the Russian army - and it will not work."

"We once again urge the international community: detach yourself from such emotional perceptions and think with your head," Mr Peskov said. "Compare the facts and understand what a monstrous forgery we are dealing with."

Ukraine says Russia is guilty of genocide, and United States President Joe Biden on Monday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes and called for a trial. The Kremlin said Mr Biden's remarks were unacceptable and unworthy of a leader of the US.

Russia casts the evidence of civilian executions in Bucha as a ploy by Ukraine and its Western backers, who Moscow says are gripped by discriminatory anti-Russian paranoia.

"These are fakes that matured in the cynical imagination of Ukrainian propaganda," Mr Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy-secretary of Russia's Security Council, said of Bucha.

Mr Medvedev said the fakes had been concocted for vast amounts of money by Western public relations companies and "tame" non-governmental organisations. He did not provide specific evidence. He suggested that Ukrainian forces had been prepared to kill their own citizens in a bid to discredit Russia.

Russia's defence ministry said it had evidence that the 72nd Ukrainian Main Centre for Psychological Operations had helped stage such propaganda in a village 23km north-west of Kyiv as well as in Sumy, Konotop, and other towns.

Russia has not published evidence for its claims but it says Western media has provided an excessively partial narrative of the war in Ukraine that largely ignores Russia's concerns about the enlargement of Nato and the persecution of Russian speakers.

"The collective West has blinkered its eyes and ears and doesn't want to listen to anything," Mr Peskov said.