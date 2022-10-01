Coroner: British teen died after 'negative effects of online content'

LONDON - A 14-year-old British girl died from an act of self-harm while suffering from the "negative effects of online content", a coroner said on Friday, in a case that has shone a spotlight on social media companies.

Molly Russell was "exposed to material that may have influenced her in a negative way and, in addition, what had started as a depression had become a more serious depressive illness", Mr Andrew Walker said in his ruling at North London Coroner's Court.

The teenager "died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression", he said, but added that it would not be "safe" to conclude it was suicide.

Some of the content she viewed was "particularly graphic" and "normalised her condition", said Mr Walker.

Of the 16,300 posts Molly saved, shared or liked on Instagram in the six-month period before her death, 2,100 related to depression, self-harm or suicide, the inquest was told.

Molly, from Harrow in north-west London, died in November 2017, leading her family to set up a campaign highlighting the dangers of social media.

"We have heard a senior Meta (Instagram parent company) executive describe this deadly stream of content the platform's algorithms pushed to Molly as 'safe' and not contravening the platform's policies," her father, Mr Ian Russell, said in a statement.

"If this demented trail of life-sucking content was safe, my daughter Molly would probably still be alive and instead of being a bereaved family of four, there would be five of us looking forward to a life full of purpose and promise that lay ahead for our adorable Molly," he said.

The week-long hearing became heated when the family's lawyer, Mr Oliver Sanders, took a Meta executive to task. An angry Mr Sanders asked Ms Elizabeth Lagone, the head of health and well-being at Meta, why the platform let children use it when it was "allowing people to put potentially harmful content on it".

Ms Lagone apologised after being shown footage, viewed by Molly, that "violated our policies".

In a statement issued following the ruling, a spokesman for Meta said: "We'll continue our work with the world's leading independent experts to help ensure that the changes we make offer the best possible protection and support for teens."

Britain's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children said the ruling "must be a turning point", stressing that any delay to a government Bill dealing with online safety "would be inconceivable to parents".

AFP