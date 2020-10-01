Coronavirus: UK health minister extends measures in northern England

LONDON (REUTERS) - British health minister Matt Hancock extended tighter coronavirus restrictions on Thursday (Oct 1) across more areas in England, including the northern city of Liverpool.

Earlier this week, further restrictions were brought into north-eastern England, where Covid-19 cases were rising.

"I am today extending these measures that have been in place in the north-east since the start of this week to the Liverpool city region, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesborough," Hancock told Parliament.

This story is developing.