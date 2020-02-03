Coronavirus: Russia may deport foreigners with Wuhan virus, premier says

MOSCOW (BLOOMBERG) - Russia may deport foreign citizens who are infected with the deadly new strain of coronavirus as part of a national plan against the outbreak signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The government will also postpone the flagship Sochi Economic Forum due to be held Feb 12-14 as a precaution, Mishustin said at a televised meeting with his deputies on Monday (Feb 3).

Russia is taking "all necessary measures" to prevent the spread of the virus, and has sufficient medicines, he said.

Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday after two Chinese nationals were diagnosed in Siberia. It has cancelled nearly 200 flights to China and also mostly closed its land border for passenger traffic.