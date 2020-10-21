Coronavirus risks running out of control in Germany; Dutch daily cases jump by new record

BERLIN (REUTERS) - The leader of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), Mr Markus Soeder, warned on Wednesday (Oct 21) that the coronavirus is at risk of spiraling out of control in Germany.

While Germany's infection rates are lower than in much of Europe, they have been accelerating and hit a daily record of 7,830 on Saturday, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

"Corona is back with full force... the second wave is here," Mr Soeder told the Bavarian state assembly, adding that caution and prudence were required.

On Tuesday, residents in the Bavarian district of Berchtesgadener Land went back into lockdown, the first area in Germany to do so since April.

Mr Soeder said he nonetheless wanted to keep open borders with neighbouring countries. Bavaria borders Switzerland, Austria and the Czech Republic. He was also determined to keep the economy functioning and schools and nurseries open as long as possible.

"Our priority is to avoid a blanket lockdown," he told the Bavarian state assembly, adding that he would introduce a "dark red" alert level with tougher restrictions for areas in Bavaria that have 100 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

Earlier, a spokesman for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was staying in quarantine at home until Oct 29 after a bodyguard tested positive for the virus.

Mr Steinmeier, whose role is largely ceremonial, has now twice tested negative for the virus, the spokesman added.

"There is light on the horizon," said Mr Soeder. "Of course, the vaccine will come, of course the situation will be very different in spring next year... There is a tomorrow after corona."

Meanwhile, the Netherlands hit a new record for daily coronavirus cases, with more than 8,500 infections in the 24 hours, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Wednesday showed.

The daily number of confirmed cases continues to rise in one of Europe's second-wave hot spots, nearly a week after the government imposed "partial lockdown" measures including the closure of bars and restaurants.