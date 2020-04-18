Coronavirus: Reopening wet markets must conform to strict standards, says WHO

Vendors wearing face masks sell prawns at the Wuhan Baishazhou Market in Wuhan, China.
Vendors wearing face masks sell prawns at the Wuhan Baishazhou Market in Wuhan, China.PHOTO: AFP
Published
53 min ago

GENEVA (REUTERS) - Any "wet markets" that are allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns must conform to stringent food and hygiene standards, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Friday (April 17).

Suspicion has fallen on a market selling live animals in the Chinese city of Wuhan as the possible origin of the new coronavirus.

"When these markets are allowed to reopen, it should only be on condition they conform to stringent food and hygiene standards," Tedros said.

"Governments must rigorously enforce bans on trade of wildlife for food."

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content