Coronavirus: Record death toll makes for 'sad, sad day', says British PM Boris Johnson

LONDON (REUTERS) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (April 1) lamented the latest coronavirus data that showed a record increase of deaths in Britain, saying it was a "sad, sad day."

Earlier, the government said fatalities rose by 563 to a total of 2,352 by 1600 GMT on March 31.

"Let's be in no doubt this has been a sad, sad day," Johnson said in a video message posted on Twitter.

"But let's be in no doubt that if we can follow the programme that we are currently set upon, if we can comply with the measures that we've embarked on together, then I have absolutely no doubt that we will begin to start to push those numbers down."