Coronavirus: Number of cases double in France, tally at 38

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the hospital where the first French victim of Covid-19 died, on Feb 27, 2020.
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the hospital where the first French victim of Covid-19 died, on Feb 27, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
12 min ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in France has more than doubled in 24 hours, the French Health minister said on Thursday (Feb 27), with the tally now at 38 from 18 on Wednesday.

During a press conference, Olivier Veran said this "sharp increase" was due to the identification of so-called "contact persons" linked to previously known cases, adding France was"ready" for an epidemic.

Health ministry director Jerome Salomon later said that out of the 38 cases, two people had died, 12 were cured and 24 were hospitalised, two of those being in a "serious condition".

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content