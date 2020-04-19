Coronavirus: Italy reports fewest deaths in six days, new cases stable

MILAN (BLOOMBERG) - Italy reported the fewest deaths from coronavirus in six days on Saturday (April 18), as the country debates whether it should loosen its strict lockdown measures to give the economy a breather.

There were 3,491 new cases of the disease, compared with 3,493 a day earlier, according to the civil protection agency. Confirmed cases now total 175,925.

Italy registered 482 deaths linked to the virus, compared with 525 the day before, the lowest since April 12.

That brings the total number of fatalities to 23,227.

Patients in intensive care units fell for a 15th day.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is preparing to at least partially open the country up starting May 4, but he's been under pressure from industrialists and regional politicians in Lombardy for a quicker return to business as usual.

The government is also working on new measures to help families and businesses hit by a nationwide lockdown.