Coronavirus: Greta Thunberg isolated on concerns she contracted bug

Thunberg posted a photo of herself (above) with her Instagram message.
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg says she's been ill and suspects she caught the coronavirus after a trip to central Europe.

In an Instagram post, the Swedish teenager said she's isolated herself in a borrowed apartment after returning to her home country.

She says she started feeling mild symptoms of the disease around the same time her father became more seriously ill.

"I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed," Thunberg said.

"My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever."

In Sweden, testing for the virus is mostly reserved for people in need of medical treatment or health-care workers.

Thunberg hasn't been tested, but said "it's extremely likely that I've had it."

Sweden has so far shunned many of the tougher restrictions imposed elsewhere.

It has 2,272 confirmed cases of the virus, with 36 deaths.

The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Thunberg said her symptoms were so mild she would hardly notice them under normal circumstances.

"Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms," she said.

"Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus."

 

