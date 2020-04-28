Coronavirus: Germany to make masks mandatory in all shops

Berlin will require shoppers to wear masks.
Berlin will require shoppers to wear masks.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
44 min ago

BERLIN (AFP) - Face masks are to become mandatory in shops across Germany after Berlin on Tuesday (April 28) became the last state requiring shoppers to cover their faces to prevent coronavirus transmission.

Berlin will require shoppers to wear masks from Wednesday, said Berlin Interior Minister Andreas Geisel, citing "protection of workers in supermarkets and shops" as a reason.

Masks have been mandatory on trains and buses in all of the country's 16 federal states since Monday as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

 
 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content