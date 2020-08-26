Coronavirus: French government to unveil economic recovery plan on Sept 3

Pedestrians wearing face masks walkuing through the Champs Elysee district in Paris on Aug 15, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
PARIS (REUTERS) - The French government will unveil an economic recovery plan on Sept 3, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday (Aug 26), as it looks to revive activity in the wake of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Castex told France Inter radio that the package would include €2 billion (S$3.24 billion) to support the arts and culture.

The government said on Saturday it would present details of its €100 billion plan in the first week of September, instead of on Aug 25, as it focuses on preparing the new school term.

Mr Castex also said the authorities would do all they could to avoid a new lockdown to limit the spread of the epidemic.

He noted that the virus has not gone down in terms of its virulence, however.

Professor Jean-Francois Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council that advises the government on Covid-19, said that a second wave of the epidemic could hit the country in November.

 
 

