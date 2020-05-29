Coronavirus: France to reopen cafes, end domestic travel limit from June 2

PARIS (AFP) - France will allow cafes, bars and restaurants to reopen with restrictions from next week and will also end limits on travel within the country as the coronavirus crisis eases, the prime minister said on Thursday (May 28).

The Paris region remains an area of concern and eating and drinking establishments in the city will only be allowed to serve on terraces, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said, as he announced the programme for easing measures from June 2.

Meanwhile, people in France will no longer need to stay within 100km of their homes, he added.

"Freedom will be the rule and restriction the exception," he said, as he explained the new rules.

"We are in a better place than where we expected to be," he added.