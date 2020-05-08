Coronavirus: France to keep borders closed until at least June 15, says interior minister

Hartmut Fey, a German citizen, gets his French baguettes at the German-French border using a fishing rod to avoid a fine on April 18, 2020,PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (REUTERS) - French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that following the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown in France on May 11, the country's borders will remain closed until further notice.

"Since the start of the crisis the closure of the borders is the rule, and the authorisation to cross a border is the exception. We have to keep this protection in place, this will not change soon," Castaner told a televised news conference.

He said that the restrictions would remain in place until at least June 15.

 

