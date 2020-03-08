Coronavirus: France says 16 people have died

PARIS (AFP) - Another five people have died from the coronavirus in France bringing the total to 16, the health ministry announced on Saturday (March 7).

There were 45 people in intensive care, six more than when the last summary was issued on Friday, said the director general of health, Jerome Salomon.

The latest deaths were recorded in eastern parts of the country, Salomon added.

France has already registered deaths in Hauts-de-France in the north; Brittany in the northwest and Ile de France, the Paris region.

Of the 16 who died, there were 11 men and five women, all of whom had pre-existing health conditions, he said.

The number of Covid-19 cases now stood at 949 - which was 336 more than 24 hours earlier, said Salomon.