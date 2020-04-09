Coronavirus: France is fourth country to pass 10,000 deaths

PARIS • France has officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections, making it the fourth country to cross that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States.

The rate of increase in the number of fatalities also rose on Tuesday for the second consecutive day, official figures showed.

Dr Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, told a news conference the pandemic was still expanding in France, which is now in the fourth week of a national lockdown to try to curb its spread.

But he said the number of serious coronavirus cases being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) had risen by only 0.8 per cent in the previous 24 hours - the eighth consecutive day this rate has decelerated.

Earlier on Tuesday, Italy - the country with the highest coronavirus death toll at 17,127 - reported a fourth consecutive daily decline in the number of people in intensive care.

France closely monitors its neighbour, which introduced a national lockdown on March 9, to evaluate the efficiency of its own measures.

Dr Salomon said the number of people who had died in French hospitals after contracting the coronavirus had risen to a cumulative total of 7,091.

But if partial data on deaths in nursing homes is included, the death toll from the disease is now 10,328, he said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in hospitals is now 78,167, and the number of confirmed or possible cases in nursing homes is 30,902.

In Spain, the overnight death toll from the coronavirus edged higher again yesterday as the main business lobby warned that the economy could slump up to 9 per cent this year if lockdown restrictions remain beyond next month.

The health ministry said 757 people died over the past 24 hours, up from 743 the previous day, marking the second daily rise in a row and bringing the total death toll to 14,555 - the world's second-highest after Italy.

However, Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa said the numbers were consistent with a slowdown.

The daily percentage pace of increase has roughly halved from the end of last month to about 5 per cent.

"There are no good numbers when it comes to deaths ... (but) we are now in the slowdown phase," he said.

In Germany, the number of new coronavirus infections rose the most in three days, bringing the total to 107,663 in one of Europe's worst-hit nations.

Infections increased by 4,288 yesterday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compared with a rise of 3,252 a day earlier.

Germany registered 206 new deaths from the virus, compared with 226 the day before, with the total number of fatalities climbing to 2,016.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG