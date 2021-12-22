Coronavirus: Europe braces for Omicron 'storm' as Biden calls up military medics

LONDON (REUTERS) - Countries across Europe considered new curbs on movement on Tuesday (Dec 21) while US President Joe Biden called on military medics to support hospitals and fight the Omicron variant sweeping the world days before the second Christmas of the pandemic.

Omicron infections are multiplying across Europe, the United States and Asia, including in Japan, where a single cluster of Covid-19 cases at a military base has grown to at least 180.

"We can see another storm coming," said Hans Kluge, the World Health Organisation's European head, warning European countries to brace for a "significant surge" in Covid-19.

Biden struck a dire tone about the risks to the one in four American adults still unvaccinated. He planned to lay out new measures on testing on Tuesday, an administration official said.

The steps include activating some 1,000 military medical personnel to support hospitals already being overwhelmed.

Israel recorded its first known death from the Omicron variant, according to Israeli news media which reported that an elderly man died in Beersheba on Monday.

Germany, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and South Korea are among countries to have reimposed partial or full lockdowns or other social distancing measures in recent days.

Portugal ordered nightclubs and bars to close and told people to work from home for at least two weeks from Saturday.

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland - part of the United Kingdom but with devolved responsibilities for health - set out plans for further restrictions on big public events, including sports fixtures, for three weeks after Christmas.

"It will also mean unfortunately that large scale Hogmanay celebrations, including that planned here in our capital city (Edinburgh), will not proceed," she said, referring to traditional Scottish New Year parties.

New Zealand Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said his country, which imposed some of the world's toughest Covid-19 measures, was delaying the start of a staggered reopening of its border until the end of February.

"All of the evidence so far points to Omicron being the most transmissible Covid-19 variant yet," he said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will introduce new steps including limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people to a maximum of 10 before New Year's Eve. Scholz agreed with the premiers of the 16 federal states that big events, including football matches, would be without spectators.