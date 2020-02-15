Coronavirus: Eight of 9 British sufferers leave hospital

LONDON (AFP) - Eight of the nine people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Britain have left hospital having now tested negatively twice for the virus, NHS England said on Saturday (Feb 15).

"I want to stress that any individuals who are discharged from hospital are now well and do not pose any public health risk," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The final person is still being treated at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital in central London.

In addition, all 94 people who were quarantined at Arrowe Park hospital in north-west England after being flown back from Wuhan have now left the site.

But more than 100 people are still in quarantine in a hotel north of London after arriving from China last week.

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist visiting France has become the first fatality from the virus confirmed outside of Asia.