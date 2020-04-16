Coronavirus: EasyJet CEO sees flying restarting with empty middle seats

LONDON (REUTERS) - The chief executive of easyJet said when flying restarts after the coronavirus crisis recedes planes are likely to operate with the middle seat empty due to social distancing regulations.

He also told reporters on a call on Thursday (April 16) that the airline would stay cash positive in the event that its fleet was forced to stay grounded for nine months, and should the grounding last longer, it would be able to seek additional funding.

The airline said that it had the ability to shrink its fleet through leases and planned to sell six old aircraft, giving it flexibility depending on the shape of future demand. Looking to the future, it also said that bookings for winter are well ahead of the equivalent point last year.

Airlines across the world are battling to stay afloat at a time when lockdowns and travel bans have brought air travel to a near-halt and as deep uncertainty remains over the pace of an eventual recovery.

EasyJet said that given the level of continued uncertainty, it was not possible to provide financial guidance for the remainder of the full 2020 financial year. "However, we continue to take every step necessary to reduce cost, conserve cash burn, enhance liquidity, protect the business and ensure it is best positioned for a return to flying," it said.

