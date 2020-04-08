Coronavirus curfew in French town blocked in first rebuke of lockdowns

PARIS (BLOOMBERG) - A French court blocked a curfew in a town north of Paris, in what is likely the first legal rebuke in the country of measures designed to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The court said the mayor of Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine had failed to justify the curfew, which went from 7pm to 6am. The judge said that the regional government had already taken steps to prevent gatherings, including shutting liquor stores after 9pm.

Courts and regulators throughout Europe have given wide latitude to measures enacted to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While the ruling is a first, lawyers were careful to say it wasn't an all out challenge to the fight against Covid-19.

"The judge is sending a small message, saying he's there to make sure there's no escalation of unjustified lockdown measures at a local level," said Mr Romaric Lazerges, a lawyer with Allen & Overy in Paris.

"If the judge is suspending the mayor's curfew, its precisely because there are already very restrictive measures."

The ruling came the same day Paris authorities angered locals by extending the lockdown in the French capital and prohibiting outdoor exercise between 10am and 7pm.

Five other regional agencies followed suit as the number of coronavirus cases in France topped 110,000 with more than 10,000 fatalities, the worst death toll in Europe after Italy and Spain.

The court said in its Wednesday ruling that no other town in the region had ordered a curfew.

The request for an urgent ruling to overturn the Saint-Ouen mayor's decree was filed by a man identified as Mr Louis R. who complained it harmed fundamental freedoms and prevented him from going out to buy groceries or do exercise.

He said that the curfew forced him to get home before 7pm on days where he couldn't work remotely.