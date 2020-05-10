Coronavirus cases worldwide surpass four million: AFP tally

A recovered Covid-19 patient holding a certificate of good health leaves a private hospital in Kolkata, India, on May 9, 2020.
A recovered Covid-19 patient holding a certificate of good health leaves a private hospital in Kolkata, India, on May 9, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
Published
41 min ago

PARIS (AFP) - The number of novel coronavirus cases recorded worldwide surpassed four million on Saturday (May 9), according to an AFP tally based on official sources, as of 2145 GMT (5.45am on Sunday, Singapore time).

There are now at least 4,001,437 cases of coronavirus around the world, with 277,127 deaths.

The United States has been the hardest-hit country, with 1,305,544 cases and 78,618 deaths.

Europe is the hardest-hit continent, with 1,708,648 cases and 155,074 deaths.

The AFP tally, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation, probably reflects only a fraction of the true number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content