Coronavirus: Cases stablise, but outbreak could go any way, says WHO

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference, Feb 11, 2020.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference, Feb 11, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
35 min ago
Updated
5 min ago

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The number of cases of infection with the new coronavirus in China has stabilised, but the apparent slowdown in the epidemic spread should be viewed with"extreme caution", the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday (Feb 12).

"This outbreak could still go in any direction," the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a briefing in Geneva.

At the end of a two-day meeting on science and innovation into measures to tackle the new viral outbreak, Tedros welcomed the "positive response of the research community" at short notice "to come up with concrete plans and commitment to work together".

He added that a WHO-led advance team that travelled to China earlier this week had made "good progress" on the composition and scope of its work.

China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks.

The head of the WHO's emergency programme, Mike Ryan, also said the stabilisation of new case numbers in China was reassuring, as was the apparently less aggressive and less accelerated behaviour of the virus outside of Hubei province.

"(That) is to a great extent due to a huge public health operation in China," he told the briefing. "That ... gives us an opportunity for containment."

Ryan added that it was still too early "to predict the beginning, the middle or end of the epidemic".

 
Articles: 
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore - 2 from Grace Assembly of God church, 1 from DBS
Novel coronavirus named 'Covid-19': WHO
Coronavirus: Infected Certis Cisco officer deployed at Chingay was not in close contact with performers or audience, says PA
Coronavirus: No change to recommended quarantine period despite study suggesting 24-day incubation, says WHO
Coronavirus: SAF monitoring temperatures of soldiers, staggering meal times in camps as part of new measures
Countries widen travel warning to include Singapore
Coronavirus: Turn off air-conditioners and open windows to reduce risk of being infected, say experts
Coronavirus patients may be mildly ill for more than a week before condition becomes severe
Coronavirus: Singapore scientists aim to test vaccine in as soon as 4 months
Coronavirus: 300,000 masks for taxi and private-hire car drivers to offer to passengers
Coronavirus: Two of five patients who attended Paya Lebar church were not known to the church

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content