Coronavirus: British Airways cancels some flights to US; Ryanair cuts Italy flights by 25 per cent

LONDON/DUBLIN (REUTERS) - British Airways on Monday (March 2) said it was cancelling some flights from London to the the United States to match reduced demand for flying due to the impact of a new coronavirus on consumer sentiment.

BA owner IAG last week said that the spread of the virus would hit earnings this year but it could not tell by how much as the outbreak forces airlines to reduce services.

"To match reduced demand due to the continuing coronavirus issue, we are merging a number of flights between March 16 and March 28," the airline said in a statement. "We will be contacting customers on cancelled flights so we can discuss their travel options, including rebooking onto other carriers where possible, full refunds or booking with BA for a later date of travel."

The cancellations affect twelve flights from Heathrow to New York's JFK airport over the period. The airline has previously cancelled flights to mainland China and some flights to and from Italy, Singapore and South Korea due to the outbreak.

On Monday, the airline said it was also cancelling some more short-haul flights to Italy, as well as to France, Germany and other European destinations that are served from London's Heathrow, Gatwick and City airports.

The move affects 171 short haul roundtrip flights from Heathrow, seven from Gatwick and 26 from London City.

Separately, Europe's largest low-cost carrier Ryanair said it will cut its routes in and out of Italy by 25 per cent for three weeks, due to a significant drop off in bookings since a coronavirus outbreak in what is one of the airline's largest markets, it said in a statement on Monday.

The Irish company is the latest to warn of the toll on its business as passenger numbers fall due to the outbreak that first emerged in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries.

"Ryanair today notified passengers that it was reducing its short haul flight programme (mainly to and from Italy) by up to 25% for a 3 week period from Tues 17th Mar to Wed 8th Apr, in response to the Covid-19 Virus," Ryanair said in a statement.

It said it had seen a significant drop in bookings over that late March/early April period during the past week and a "significant step up" in passenger no-shows on flights, particularly from and within Italy.

Ryanair said it did not expect the cancellations to have a material impact on its financial performance in its current financial year, which ends on March 31 2020.

But, it said, "it is far too early to speculate what impact the Covid-19 outbreak will have on FY21 earnings."

"This is a time for calm," Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in the statement. "We will make sensible cuts to our schedules over the comings weeks to reflect weaker bookings, and changing travel patterns."